The Mammootty, Akhil Akkineni film 'Agent', which hit theatres two years ago, has finally started streaming on an OTT platform. The Telugu film directed by Surendar Reddy also marked Bollywood star Dino Morea's debut in Tollywood.

Mammootty who had a remarkable outing in 2023 with films like 'Kannur Squad', 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam', played a high-ranked officer Mahadevan, who is part of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). The film panned at the box office and was criticised for its poor VFX quality and weak storyline. Akhil and one of the producers Anil Sunkhara later apologised to the audience for the film's failure.

Akhil, who is the younger son of Telugu actors Nagarjuna and Amala, plays Ramakrishna 'Ricky' alias Wild Saala, an ethical hacker who desperately wants to join the RAW but uses dubious methods to convince Mahadevan he is capable of being part of their high-risk missions. The theatrical release of the film was also delayed several times owing to the pandemic and production delays. The movie is now streaming on SonyLiv.