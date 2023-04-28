Mammootty-Akhil Akkineni's 'Agent' review: A moderately engaging spy action thriller

Mammootty-Akhil Akkineni starrer Telugu film 'Agent', directed by Surender Reddy, is an engaging spy action thriller that occasionally tests your patience.

The performances are quite good. Akhil Akkineni is the right choice to play the unpredictable, wild character that was envisioned by the makers. Mammootty plays to perfection his usual restrained self as a high-ranked officer Mahadevan, who is part of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

However, the plotline is filled with over-the-top action forms, which is a huge setback for the film. Poor editing and unreal VFX effects also mar the watching experience.

One can't overlook the film's similarities with the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone blockbuster 'Pathaan', though the latter's high-octane action scenes were enjoyable despite it questioned logic.

The plot of 'Agent' treads a familiar action-spy-thriller path - you have a villain who has an emotional backstory as to why he ends up being the most wanted criminal in the world and a rebel hero. The villain's bruised past and highly-egoistic nature make him a huge threat to the nation which locks him in the bad-boy hero and Mahadevan's radar.

Akhil Akkineni plays the ethical hacker who dreams to be a RAW agent. He uses dubious methods to convince RAW officer Mahadevan that he is capable of being part of their high-risk missions. Why he is desperate to join RAW is woven well into the story in the second half, but some of his actions in the preceding scenes defy logic.

Bollywood actor Dino Morea who made his Telugu debut playing the 'God' in the film was convincing. He manages to draw applause in one scene, when he makes a grand entry into the RAW office.

Meanwhile, the romance angle in the story is very weak which could have been avoided altogether. Even the songs don't go in sync with the proceedings. Despite all these, the film has its moments.