American actor Kyle Paul, who is playing a role in director Geetu Mohandas’s pan-Indian film 'Toxic', said the filmmaker and her crew went the extra mile to make him feel comfortable on the sets. The actor shared his experience in a now-viral video, which was apparently taken from his hotel room at 3 a.m.

“I just had a really good experience from my movie set here in India. I am filming a movie called ‘Toxic’. I had to have really, really high emotions but then, I had to speak in an Indian language called Kannada. I had to be emotional and I had to think about all these words that I barely understand. It just wasn’t working in my head. I couldn’t keep such a high emotion but then think logically about it, couldn’t do it," he said in the video, which was shared on an X handle.

He then goes on to speak about how considerate the director and the entire unit is. "The director, her name is Geetu – freaking adorable sweet Geetu. The whole time I was screwing up and she was like, ‘You’ve got this.’ She was just cheering me on the whole time. ‘Take your time. We are here for you.’ The whole crew was… it truly was the best experience I ever had on set. It was me screwing up but it is just another reason I love India," he added.

Set to mark a significant milestone in Indian cinema, 'Toxic' is the first large-scale Indian film to be conceptualized, written, and filmed in both English and Kannada. The film is set to be dubbed in multiple Indian and international languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, paving the way for a truly cross-cultural film experience.