The Kerala Film Producers’ Association has revealed the budget and the revenue collected from Malayalam movies released in February. As per the latest report, 11 of the total 17 movies released last month, incurred huge losses. 'Love Dale' directed by Vinu Sridhar and made on a budget of Rs 1,60,86,700 managed to only collect Rs 10,000 in theatres.

'Aathma Saho' and 'Ariku,' made on similar budgets were also only able to collect Rs 30,000 and Rs 55,000 respectively. Antony Varghese-starrer 'Daveed', only managed to collect Rs 3.5 crore from theatres, though the movie was made on a budget of Rs 9 crore.

The list released by the Producers Association

'Officer on Duty', 'Chattuli', 'Get Set Baby' and 'Bromance', are still running in theatres. The Producers Association representatives said they will continue to disclose the budget and revenue of each movie released every month.

'Rekhachithram' directed by Jofin T Chacko was the only hit among the 28 movies released in January, as per the producers association. Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Identity', made on a budget of Rs 30 crore, managed to collect only Rs 3 crore from theatres in Kerala.