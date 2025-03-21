'Empuraan,' one of the most-awaited Mollywood releases of the year, is all set for its grand world premiere next week. This movie, which is the sequel to the blockbuster film 'Lucifer,' is not just a mass entertainer, but shares a message against the deadly drug mafia that is ruining the lives of hundreds of youngsters in Kerala.

The makers of 'Empuraan' have joined hands with Manorama Online, Jain University, and Joy Alukkas to conduct a statewide anti-drug campaign called ‘Laharikkethire Orumikkam’ (Together Against Drugs), aimed at addressing the current situation in Kerala. Kerala Excise Minister M B Rajesh inaugurated the campaign by releasing a logo recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness classes and campaigns will be conducted for youngsters and their parents in colleges and residents’ associations. Experienced and well-known doctors and excise officials will talk to them about the dangerous side effects of synthetic drugs. Stephen Nedumpally, Mohanlal’s character in 'Lucifer' mouths the dialogue, 'Narcotics is a dirty business’, which gained huge popularity among the audience. 'Empuraan', touted as a pan-Indian movie, will hit theatres across the globe on March 27.