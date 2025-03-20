The trailer of 'Empuraan' has taken the internet by storm, and the biggest question on everyone's mind is: Who is the villain? The character was first teased in the poster released alongside the movie announcement, where his face was hidden. Dressed in a white outfit with a red Chinese dragon symbol, this mysterious figure has sparked much speculation. Even after the trailer's release, the character's face remains a mystery, though the distinct red dragon symbol on the back of his attire is clearly visible.

Reports suggest that this character is the primary antagonist of the film. Some fans believe the villain's appearance resembles that of Fahadh Faasil, with some speculating that he might be playing the role himself. Other reports have hinted that 'Breaking Bad' star Giancarlo Esposito could be the villain in question.

Given the international connections of Khureshi Ab'raam, fans have speculated that the villain could be linked to another global gang. Some even believe that Hollywood or Korean actors might be portraying this enigmatic character.

Whoever the villain may be, it's clear that this character is poised to create a major impact on the big screen. However, there are hints suggesting that the villain will appear only in a cameo in 'Empuraan', with a showdown between Khureshi and this character expected in the third part of the series.