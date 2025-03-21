The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Officer on Duty (Malayalam)

The film follows CI Harishankar, portrayed by Kunchacko Boban, who is far from the typical noble and courteous police officers seen in recent films. His character is blunt, relentless, and unapologetic. What begins as a seemingly straightforward counterfeit gold case soon unravels into a chilling POCSO investigation, revealing deep layers of deceit and hidden truths.

Streaming on Netflix from March 20.

Sky Force (Hindi)

Inspired by real events, 'Sky Force' stars Akshay Kumar in a gripping tale of courage and sacrifice. Set during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war, the film unearths the story behind India’s first major airstrike on Pakistan. As a hero goes missing in action, his comrade embarks on a relentless mission to uncover the truth, bringing to light the high-stakes battle at the Sargodha airbase.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 21.

Anora (English)

The Academy Award-winning film follows a young Brooklyn escort, played by Mikey Madison, who unexpectedly marries the son of a Russian oligarch (Mark Eydelshteyn). But when his powerful family finds out, they’ll stop at nothing to undo the marriage.

Streaming on JioHotstar from March 19.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (Hindi/Bengali)

Following the death of a revered officer, an IPS officer takes on the daunting task of restoring law and order in a region dominated by ruthless criminals and corrupt politicians. Created by Neeraj Pandey, this upcoming crime thriller stars Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Chitrangada Singh in key roles.

Streaming on Netflix from March 20.