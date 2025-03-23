Meenakshi Dileep recently celebrated her 25th birthday. Having completed her MBBS in Chennai, she is currently pursuing her house surgency. Unlike her parents, Meenakshi has no plans to enter the film industry. In an earlier interview, Dileep had shared that his daughter aspires to be known as Dr Meenakshi rather than pursuing a career in acting.

She completed her MBBS from Sri Ramachandra Medical College in Chennai, and pictures from her graduation ceremony, featuring Dileep and Kavya Madhavan, had gone viral on Instagram.

On her special day, Kavya Madhavan extended birthday wishes to Meenakshi, sharing pictures of the celebration with Dileep and Mahalaxmi. "Happy birthday, dear Meenutty," the actress wrote on Instagram, posting moments from the celebration.