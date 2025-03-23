'Ouija Origin of Evil' is one of those rare horror prequels that completely outshines its predecessor. Directed by Mike Flanagan, the film takes the uninspired 2014 film 'Ouija' and transforms its concept into something genuinely unsettling. Once again, Flanagan proves that horror works best when it has an actual story to tell.

Set in 1967, the film follows Alice Zander played by Elizabeth Reaser, a widowed mother who runs a staged séance business with her daughters Lina played by Annalise Basso and Doris played by Lulu Wilson. To add flair to their act, they introduce a Ouija board which turns out to be a big mistake. What starts as harmless deception quickly turns sinister when young Doris becomes possessed by a dark entity lurking within their home.

Unlike most horror movies that treat characters as disposable, 'Ouija Origin of Evil' makes you genuinely care about the Zander family. Alice is a mother struggling to hold things together, Lina is sceptical yet fiercely protective, and Doris starts off as an innocent child before becoming the film’s most terrifying presence. Her slow descent into possession is handled with eerie subtlety. One moment she is an innocent girl and the next she is calmly describing what it feels like to be strangled from the other side. It is not the usual loud in your face horror, it is unsettling precisely because of how disturbingly natural it feels.

Mike Flanagan, known for his meticulous approach to horror with works like 'The Haunting of Hill House' and 'Doctor Sleep', elevates what could have been a forgettable horror flick into something truly chilling. Instead of relying on cheap jump scares, he builds tension through atmosphere, unsettling imagery, and a creeping sense of dread. The way the camera lingers on Doris’ vacant stares, the distorted whispers in the background, and the slow drawn out moments of unease make the horror feel more organic.

Adding to the eerie authenticity is the film’s vintage aesthetic. The cinematography mimics classic 1960s horror films, featuring slow zoom ins and even subtle cigarette burns in the corners of the frame, making it feel like a lost relic from the era. This attention to detail enhances the film’s immersive quality, making the supernatural horror feel eerily timeless.

Lulu Wilson’s performance as Doris is the film’s standout element. Child actors in horror can be hit or miss, but Wilson perfectly balances innocence with something much darker. There is no exaggerated demonic screeching or excessive makeup, just a blank stare, a calm voice, and a deeply unsettling presence. The scene where she casually explains how it feels to die is one of the most unnerving moments in modern horror.

If the film has a weak spot, it is the final act. The slow dread filled buildup is masterful, but once the supernatural chaos fully erupts, it leans into more traditional horror tropes. It is not necessarily bad, just slightly less effective than the film’s quieter moments.

Even so, 'Ouija Origin of Evil' remains one of the best supernatural horror films in recent years. Flanagan proves that horror is not just about jump scares, it is about crafting an experience that lingers long after the credits roll. With strong performances, a haunting atmosphere, and a commitment to storytelling over cheap thrills, this is the kind of prequel that makes you wonder why the original even exists.