Child actor Kaarthikeyaa, who gained attention for his role in Prashanth Neel’s 'Salaar', is set to appear in 'Empuraan'. The young actor played the younger version of Prithviraj’s character, Varadaraja Mannar, in 'Salaar', earning widespread praise for his performance. Following this, reports surfaced that he had been cast to portray Prithviraj’s younger self in 'Empuraan' as well.

Prithviraj has now shared how Kaarthikeyaa was chosen for the role. The actor revealed that he made the decision as soon as he saw a video sent by Prashanth Neel. "The moment I watched Kaarthikeyaa's video, I knew I had to cast him in 'Empuraan'," Prithviraj said. He further added that if Kaarthikeyaa doesn’t become a big star in Telugu cinema, he would be deeply disappointed. The young actor was reportedly moved to tears upon hearing Prithviraj’s words at a press meet in Hyderabad.

Recalling the incident, Prithviraj said, “One night at 1 am, I messaged Prashanth Neel asking if he was awake. When he replied ‘yes,’ I told him to send me a shot. He sent a video recorded from a monitor—Kaarthikeyaa's scene in 'Salaar', where young Varadaraja Mannar dedicates his kingdom.

I immediately called Prashanth and told him, ‘Whatever you’re planning to do with this boy, do it fast, because I’m taking him.’ And that’s how Kaarthikeyaa was cast in 'Empuraan'. He is a brilliant actor, and if he doesn’t become a big star, I would be truly disappointed.”

Directed by Prithviraj, 'Empuraan' is set to release on March 27 as a pan-Indian film in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. It is also the most expensive film ever made in Malayalam cinema.