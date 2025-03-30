As March comes to an end, Netflix India is bidding farewell to several films across genres. From action-packed blockbusters to classic war dramas and lighthearted comedies, these movies have entertained audiences for years. If any of these are on your watchlist, now’s the time to stream them before they leave on March 31.

The Mummy

Tom Cruise headlines this action-packed reboot of 'The Mummy', directed by Alex Kurtzman. The film follows a soldier of fortune who unwittingly awakens an ancient Egyptian princess (Sofia Boutella), unleashing a terrifying supernatural force. Despite its ambitious attempt to launch the Dark Universe franchise, the film was met with mixed reviews.

Pixels

Blending nostalgia with sci-fi comedy, 'Pixels' is a unique take on an alien invasion. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film stars Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Michelle Monaghan, and Peter Dinklage as former arcade champions recruited to save Earth from extraterrestrial beings who use classic video game characters as their weapons.

21

Inspired by a true story, this heist drama follows a group of MIT students who use their mathematical prowess to count cards and win big in Las Vegas. Starring Jim Sturgess, Kevin Spacey, Kate Bosworth, and Laurence Fishburne, 21, directed by Robert Luketic, takes audiences on a thrilling ride through the high-stakes world of blackjack.

Saving Private Ryan

A war epic that redefined the genre, 'Saving Private Ryan' is Steven Spielberg’s masterful depiction of World War II. Starring Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, and Tom Sizemore, the film follows a group of soldiers on a harrowing mission to rescue a paratrooper behind enemy lines. Known for its intense battle sequences and emotional depth, it remains one of the most acclaimed war films of all time.

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

This rom-com, starring Hugh Grant and Sarah Jessica Parker, follows a high-powered New York couple forced into witness protection in rural Wyoming after witnessing a crime. Directed by Marc Lawrence, the film plays with classic fish-out-of-water comedy tropes as the city-slickers struggle to adapt to their new surroundings.