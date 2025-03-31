The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) on Monday extended its support to the team behind ‘L2: Empuraan’, condemning the social media attacks against director Prithviraj Sukumaran and lead actor Mohanlal.

In an official statement, FEFKA emphasised the importance of fair criticism for artistic growth but denounced personal attacks, threats, and attempts to silence voices. "Regardless of political or religious affiliations, constructive dialogue should foster discussion, not suppression," the organisation stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing solidarity with the entire cast and crew, FEFKA quoted Hemingway’s ‘The Old Man and the Sea’: "A man can be destroyed, but not defeated." The statement highlighted that art and artists continue to uphold this enduring truth.

Since its release on March 27, ‘Empuraan’, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster ‘Lucifer’, has faced backlash from BJP-RSS circles, accusing it of promoting anti-national and anti-Hindu narratives. The film’s portrayal of the 2002 Gujarat riots sparked severe criticism, cyberattacks, and political pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the controversy, Mohanlal issued a public apology, expressing regret over any distress caused by the film’s themes. The filmmakers also implemented 17 voluntary cuts, including renaming the antagonist, Baba Bajrangi. Despite the political storm, Empuraan has shattered box office records, crossing ₹200 crore globally in less than five days.