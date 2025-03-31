Actor Mallika Sukumaran has reacted strongly to the controversies regarding actor-director Prithviraj's movie 'Empuraan', claiming that her son has several enemies within the film industry. Mallika told Manorama News that many people within the industry feared Prithviraj's growth and were instrumental in trying to prevent him from releasing the pan-Indian film. She alleged that the cinema strike, which was announced last month, was also aimed to prevent the film's release on March 27.

The actor also lashed out against Major Ravi for his comments about Mohanlal and said she was prompted to react to the incident owing to Major Ravi's allegations that claimed that Mohanlal was not in the know-how of the controversial scenes in the film. The actor, on Sunday, had released a detailed post dismissing allegations that Prithviraj had betrayed Mohanlal and said that every scene in the film was made with the actor's full knowledge.

She, meanwhile, revealed that Mammootty was one of the only few people from the industry who reached out to her after she published the post on Facebook. "I will never forget Mammootty's gesture during this difficult time. He is recuperating from an illness but did not forget to express his support even during that time. He sent out the message because he knows how concerned I would be following the turn of events," she said.