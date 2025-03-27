Prithviraj Sukumaran begins ‘Empuraan’ as a Hollywood-style action thriller, which is a must-watch in theatres, and then brings it back to Mollywood orbit in the second half, attempting to answer the enigma he created in the first part of the franchise.

‘Lucifer’ ended by leaving multiple questions in the viewer’s mind: What’s the real story behind Stephen Nedumpally, aka Abraam Khureshi (AK), and what is his true connection with the late IUF leader PK Ramdas? How is Zaid Masood connected to AK?

While the film certainly creates a ton of fanboy moments, the narration stretches a tad too long for regular viewers. But should that bother us? Certainly not.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just like the trailer suggested, the film travels far from Nedumpally, the town that had adopted Stephen, and moves across various nations, including Iraq, Senegal, England, China, and Yemen, where Khureshi and his gang continue their fight against the drug trade and human trafficking.

Despite its vast geographical scope, the storyline stays true to the central plot, and the makers deserve appreciation for maintaining this focus amid various narrative possibilities.

Prithviraj and Murali Gopy successfully keep Khureshi a mysterious figure for most of the watch, which helps sustain the intrigue. However, at times, the film’s over-ambition is evident, which slightly hinders its flow.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bond between PK Ramdas and his children, a crucial element in ‘Lucifer,’ is explored again in ‘Empuraan.’ Yet, despite its grand scale, ‘Empuraan’ somehow fails to match the emotional depth that flowed freely in the first part. That said, the film compensates with its impressive action sequences.

One of the most fascinating aspects is how Prithviraj, as the director, crafts the film. He clearly understands its strengths and weaknesses, skillfully utilizing his technical team and the background score to elevate weaker moments when the writing falters. In terms of technology and scale, 'Empuraan' is unlike anything Malayalam cinema has attempted before. The film’s grand canvas and breathtaking visuals stand out, with Sujit Vaassudev deserving full credit for his stunning cinematography.

There are moments of pure brilliance too—notably, Abraam Khureshi’s entry scene, which occurs over 45 minutes into the movie. This scene, amplified by just the right dose of style and swagger, stands out. Watch out for the BGM during AK’s entry; it will shake the theatre quite literally.

Manju Warrier’s portrayal of Priyadarshini shines brighter than Jathin Ramdas (Tovino Thomas), who was the crowd favourite in part one. The restraint in her performance, combined with her chemistry with Tovino, makes those moments particularly memorable.

As expected Prithiviraj and Murali Gopy have made 'Empuran' a bold political statement touching issues like communalism and misuse of government agencies. The film also looks at Kerala politics in a sarcastic way.