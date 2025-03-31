The Ghibli AI trend is taking over the internet, and Malayalam superstars are not shying away from joining in. The latest to hop on the trend is none other than Mammootty. His production house, Mammootty Kampany, shared Studio Ghibli-style posters of his upcoming movie, 'Bazooka.'

Fans are flooding the comment section, appreciating Mammootty for keeping up with the trend and expressing their excitement for 'Bazooka.' One user commented, "Even this won’t match the original glory of Mammootty."

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in Bollywood, superstar Amitabh Bachchan has also embraced the trend. He shared several Studio Ghibli-styled images on his blog from his meet-and-greet with fans—whom he lovingly calls his “Extended Family”—outside his Mumbai home. Reflecting on the trend, he wrote, “...and Ghibli .. invades the world...in the reality of the realm of communication… (sic).”

While lakhs of netizens are embracing the trend, some have voiced their opposition, arguing that it misuses Studio Ghibli’s art. One user even questioned, "Do we truly value art so little that it’s just a filter for your profile pic?"