Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding ‘Empuraan,’ Mohanlal took to social media to extend Eid wishes. However, his post quickly became a focal point for discussions, with the comment section flooded with reactions. While many appreciated his festive greetings, the conversation soon shifted towards the controversy and his recent public apology.

Several comments referenced the backlash, with one stating, "A thousand Eid wishes for love, unity, and an unyielding spine. Hope this one doesn’t require an apology." Another remarked, "Lalettan must be getting a great view of the moon up close, right?" Some fans expressed disappointment over his apology, with one comment reading, "When it became certain that the censor board would cut scenes, two lakh tickets were wasted just yesterday. That wasn’t just about money; it was public sentiment. And yet, you apologised and ruined it."

As the controversy escalated, the producers of ‘Empuraan’ decided to remove certain scenes. Mohanlal addressed the issue in a Facebook post, expressing regret and clarifying that the decision to edit the film was made collectively. His statement was later shared by director Prithviraj and producer Antony Perumbavoor.

Meanwhile, the revised version of ‘Empuraan’ is expected to return to theatres tomorrow. The film has undergone edits, including the removal of a controversial three-minute sequence depicting the assault of a pregnant woman. The final grading process is still underway. Additionally, reports suggest that the antagonist’s name, Bajrangi, may be changed to Balraj.