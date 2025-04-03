The makers of ‘Maranamass’ have dropped the trailer, offering a glimpse into a film that blends dark humour with a string of gripping murders. Headlined by Basil Joseph, the film presents an eccentric protagonist, setting the stage for a quirky yet unsettling ride.

The story unfolds as a series of murders shake the state, all wrapped in a twisted comedic lens. With dark humour as its driving force, the film promises a unique experience that balances thrills with laughs.

Releasing on April 10, ‘Maranamass’ will go head-to-head with ‘Bazooka’, starring Mammootty, and ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana’, featuring Naslen, making for an exciting box office clash.

The film boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Suresh Krishna, Babu Antony, Siju Sunny, Rajesh Madhavan, and Puliyannam Paulose. Anishma Anilkumar stars as the female lead.

Penned by Siju Sunny and Shivaprasad, the film features lyrics by Mohsin Perari and music by Jai Unnithan. Neeraj Ravi takes charge of cinematography, while Chaman Chacko handles the editing.

With a blend of suspense, satire, and serial killings, ‘Maranamass’ is shaping up to be an intriguing addition to Malayalam cinema.