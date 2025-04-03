'The Sabarmati Report', which hit theatres last year is all set for a re-release in Kerala. The decision to screen the film in the state comes amid controversies surrounding the Prithviraj-directed Malayalam film 'Empuraan', which was accused of propagating anti-Hindu sentiments by right-wing groups in the state.

As per Manorama News, a pro-Sangh backed digital news channel Tatwamayi News, will screen the film in Thiruvananthapuram next week. They are also making efforts to release the film across the state. The organisation has reportedly released a poster claiming that the film is an alternative to 'Empuraan'

RSS mouthpiece Organiser had initially slammed 'Empuraan', claiming that the filmmakers used the backdrop of the 2003 post-Godhra riots to push an anti-Hindu political agenda. It claimed that the film deliberately distorts historical facts, vilifying Hindus. It later targeted the filmmakers, especially Prithviraj and claimed that he was 'deeply polarising figure'.

However, 'The Sabarmati Report' starring Vikrant Massey was criticised for peddling propaganda too, and has been accused of propagating a convenient narrative of the Godhra incident, which shows Muslims in bad light. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, himself, promoted the movie and praised it by saying the 'truth was finally coming out.'