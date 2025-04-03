Tamil movie 'The Verdict' directed by debutant filmmaker Krishna Shankar stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Suhasini Maniratnam in the lead roles. The courtroom drama that takes place in the United States of America also features Sruthi Hariharan, Vidyulekha Raman, and Prakash Mohandas.

Interestingly, the movie was shot in just under 23 days. Director Krishna Shankar, emphasizing the importance of extensive pre-production works for ensuring effortless shooting schedule said that the pre–production works of this movie took nine months.

“The pre–production of this movie, which lasted three months, began in January 2023. We flew to the US for the filming in September that year,” he said.

When asked whether the Tamil audience would be able to connect with a courtroom drama taking place in the US, Krishna Shankar stated that apart from the jury system, the proceedings in the Indian and US courts were similar. He added that the things that happen outside the courts in both the countries are almost similar and are quite relatable for the Indian audience.

He called the senior artists as committed and credited them for helping him wrap up the filming in such a short span. Aravind Krishna, who had cranked the camera for super hit movies like 'Puthupettai' and '7 G Rainbow Colony' is the cinematographer of 'The Verdict.' Meanwhile, Satheesh Soorya who did a commendable job in 'Vikram Vedha' has done the editing. The music is composed by Aditya Rao. 'The Verdict' bankrolled by Prakash Mohandas for the banner of Agni Entertainment will be released in Kerala by the end of May. Thekkepatt Films has acquired the distribution rights of The Verdict in Kerala. AS Dinesh is the PRO.