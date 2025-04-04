Fans and cinephiles alike are eagerly awaiting 'Bazooka', the upcoming Mammootty-starrer that is all set to hit theatres on April 10. Directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, the film has been steadily building buzz, and now, a new photo of Mammootty has taken social media by storm.

Fashion photographer Shani Shaki shared the striking image on Instagram, captioned simply: Kathatte (Let it burn). Within moments, the post went viral, drawing in fans from across the internet.

The comments section quickly lit up, with followers responding to the caption with equal enthusiasm—many declaring, "It will burn, and blaze bright!" capturing the excitement surrounding the film.

Meanwhile, 'Bazooka' is scheduled for a special screening at 9 am on April 10. Tamil filmmaker and actor Gautham Vasudev Menon plays a key role in the film, portraying a character named Benjamin Joshua.

Director Deeno Dennis, is the son of the late Kaloor Dennis, one of Malayalam cinema’s most celebrated screenwriters. This big-budget action-thriller is produced by Saregama India Ltd, along with Jinu V Abraham and Dolwin Kuriakose under the Theatre of Dreams banner.