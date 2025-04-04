Actor Nivin Pauly is back in the spotlight with a stylish new look that's been turning heads on social media. Known for his recent makeovers, Nivin is receiving overwhelming support from fans, who seem thrilled to see him embracing change with confidence.

The latest photos, shot by photographer Shani Shaki, have only added to the buzz. Fans quickly flooded the comment section with praise and anticipation. One user wrote, "Waiting for your comeback," while another noted, "People wanted change, Nivin is giving them change." Yet another pleaded, "Please release your next movie soon."

Nivin Pauly has long been a fan-favourite in Malayalam cinema, but in recent years, he’s also been subjected to relentless body-shaming. Once hailed as a youth icon capable of pulling off blockbuster hits, a string of underwhelming films led to growing disappointment among his followers.

However, the tide began to turn with his recent appearance in 'Varshangalkku Shesham'. Despite only playing an extended cameo as Nidhin Molly, Nivin’s performance struck a chord with audiences. His portrayal became one of the film’s standout elements, reaffirming the actor’s enduring charm and screen presence.