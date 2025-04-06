Following the massive success of the Mohanlal–Prithviraj starrer epic, 'Empuraan', audiences are now eagerly awaiting Mohanlal’s next — 'Thudarum'. The film sees Mohanlal stepping into the shoes of an ordinary taxi driver, and it’s this grounded transformation that has piqued viewer curiosity.

Far from being just a feel-good film, 'Thudarum' seems to hint at deeper emotional layers. The trailer has already generated a buzz online, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response and raising expectations for what’s to come.

Adding to the anticipation, director Tharun Moorthy recently shared a behind-the-scenes image with the caption, “Back to 'Thudarum' mood.”

Fans were quick to respond with a flurry of enthusiastic and playful comments. One user wrote, “We’re also in 'Thudarum' mode now. Anna, everything on track for this month, right?”

With momentum steadily building, 'Thudarum' looks set to continue Mohanlal’s winning streak.