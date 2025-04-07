Amidst ongoing controversies, 'Empuraan' continues to dominate the box office, emerging as the biggest hit in Malayalam cinema. In the wake of its success, the film’s producer Antony Perumbavoor has publicly congratulated director Prithviraj Sukumaran and screenwriter Murali Gopy.

Antony shared two photos with Prithviraj on social media—one capturing a friendly moment and another showing him kissing the actor-director on the cheek. The post was captioned, 'Ellam okke alle anna?' (Everything's alright, isn't it, brother?). To this, Prithviraj replied: 'Of course'.

Interestingly, the phrase 'Ellam okke alle anna?' was previously used by Prithviraj when sharing a now-deleted Facebook note by Antony. That note had been a response to allegations raised by producer Suresh Kumar regarding 'Empuraan’’s budget.

In another gesture of appreciation, Antony also posted a photo with Murali Gopy, captioned 'With love'. A separate image featured him walking with Mohanlal, accompanied by the words: 'Now and always'.

Meanwhile, shortly after director Prithviraj received an income tax notice, Antony Perumbavoor too was served one. However, reports suggest the notice is not related to 'Empuraan', but to financial transactions involving earlier films like 'Lucifer' and 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham'. According to officials, the action is part of a follow-up to a raid conducted in 2022.