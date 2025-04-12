The untimely demise of actor Kalabhavan Mani has created a huge void in the Malayalam cinema industry as well as in the hearts of the audience. Although people were curious to reach out to his wife and daughter after Mani passed away, the duo stayed away from the limelight and led a quiet life. As per recent reports, Mani’s only daughter Sreelakshmi is now a fourth year MBBS student at the Sree Narayana College of Medical Sciences in Ernakulam.

Recently, a few of Sreelakshmi’s friends visited the mother and daughter at their home Manikoodaram in Chalakkudy. A video shot by Shilpa, one of Sreelakshmi's friends, was shared on her personal vlog. Sreelakshmi, shared memories about her father in the video and showed his collections and the beautiful gifts, including the elephant statue he had given her on her birthday. She also took them on a tour of Mani's guest house 'Paddy'.

Mani often spoke of his dream to build a hospital that provided free medical treatment for the underprivileged and to make his daughter a medical professional. After Mani’s demise, his wife Nimmy stayed with her daughter and parents at Manikoodaram. She later moved to Ernakulam with her daughter after leaving her parents in her sister's care. Nimmy and Sreelakshmi visit Manikoodaram only during the holidays.