Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan, who was last seen in 'Varshangalkku Shesham' will soon play a pivotal role in Naslen's yet-to-be-titled film. The actor recently shared an interesting post from an intense kickboxing training session on her social media handles.

The post has generated a lot of interest with many people appreciating the actor's zest for fitness and her dedication to her craft. Kalyani shared the post with the caption: “Meet the version of me I don’t introduce at parties”. Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Kaniha, and Rajeesha Vijayan also reacted to her post.

Some reports suggest the actor underwent training for kickboxing for her role in the movie, which will be directed by Arun Dominic, who had previously helmed 'Tharangam'. The movie is produced by Wayfarer Films owned by actor Dulquer Salman and the makers had reportedly wrapped up the shoot of the film. Chandu Salim Kumar, Arun Kurian, and Shanti Balachanddran will also play pivotal roles in the film. Naslen who plays the lead has headlined 'Alappuzha Gymkhana', which hit theatres recently. 'Alappuzha Gymkhana' is directed by 'Thallumaala', 'Anuraga Karikkin Vellam', 'Unda' director Khalid Rahman.