Prabhu Deva’s ex–wife Ramlath has praised the actor for being a loving father to their children and added that he plays a key role in their growth. Ramlath spoke about her former husband and two sons in an interview with a Tamil online channel.

According to Ramlath, their elder son Rishi Raghavender dances amazingly just like his father. She said he started learning dance only two years ago since he developed an interest in the same recently. "Dancing is in his blood. Both my sons did not enjoy dancing, but the elder one suddenly developed an interest in the same. He is 21 years old now and is pursuing a course in journalism. He is also getting offers to act in movies. I support whatever he wants. His father too is very supportive," she said in the interview as reported by regional news portals.

Ramlath said Prabhu Deva is a great father and loves his children dearly. She also added that the father and children indulge in long conversations.

Ramlath and Prabhu Deva got married in 1995. They had three sons; the eldest son passed away in 2008 after being diagnosed with cancer. Adith Deva is the youngest child.

Prabhu Deva sought divorce from Ramlath after he fell in love with Nayanthara. However, Prabhu Deva and Nayathara parted ways in 2012. He married Himani, a physiotherapist during the Covid times. They have a daughter together.

Ramlath added that she and the actor are still in friendly terms and take decisions together about their children. "We should have the maturity to accept whatever happens in our life. We separated due to many reasons, but, I am not angry at him. After separating, he never spoke ill about me. I would have been angry if he had spoken ill about me, but he never did,” said Ramlath.