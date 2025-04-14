Mollywood superstar Manju Warrier spent this year's Vishu at her home with her mom Girija and brother Madhu Warrier and family. The actor dropped some adorable photos with her family on her social media handle. Manju's stylish yet traditional look in a simple brown saree and black blouse has already caught the attention of social media users.

She posed with her mother and brother's family, while also cuddling their pet dog. Manju rarely shares glimpses from her personal life, though she has often been vocal about her mother Giriji's support throughout the years. Girija is also a dancer, like her daughter. The actor's brother is an actor and director who is known for his work 'Lalitham Sundaram'.

Manju with her family and their dog. Photo: Instagram/ manju.warrier

Manju was recently seen in the Prithviraj-directed movie 'Empuraan' starring Mohanlal. The actor's performance as Priyadarshini Ramadas won the hearts of the audience with many appreciating the way her character was written in the film. In 2024, she made a mark in Rajinikanth's film 'Vettaiyan', with the song 'Manasilayo' featuring her going viral. The Hindi dubbed version of the Manju-starrer 'Footage', hit theatres this year.