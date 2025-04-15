Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's film 'Good Bad Ugly' is already on its way to becoming a blockbuster. With this, Ajith has scripted a solid comeback after suffering a major setback with the action thriller 'Vidaamuyarchi,' which bombed at the box office.

According to Sacnilk.com, the latest blockbuster directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the latest blockbuster has not only outgrossed Vidaamuyarchi's lifetime total (136 crores gross) but has also become the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2025 by crossing Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon (152 crores) in just less than 5 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Good Bad Ugly' had an excellent first 4-day weekday in which it grossed approximately 148.50 crores worldwide, including over 100 crores domestically, which includes around 84 crores of Tamil Nadu collection. As per Sacnilk.com, the movie has topped Dragon to become the biggest Tamil hit of the year.

GBU also had a solid first Monday due to the holiday, and a five-day extended weekend is likely to be over 170 crores gross at the worldwide box office. The movie will cross 200 crores gross worldwide at the end of the first week and will become only the second movie of Ajith Kumar to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and it marks the studio's maiden Tamil production. It stars Ajith Kumar in the lead role, alongside Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand, and Raghu Ram.