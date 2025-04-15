Renu, the wife of late Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi, has found herself at the centre of a growing wave of social media outrage following a series of photos and videos she posted on her social media accounts. Her latest photo-shoot tied to the Vishu festival season drew particular attention, sparking harsh criticism from several corners of the internet.

In addition to the photo-shoot, Renu’s appearances in a few music videos and social media reels, along with her camaraderie with fellow actors and her choice of outfits, have become targets for negative comments. What began as online chatter has now escalated into widespread cyber bullying against her.

Adding fuel to the fire, Swapna Suresh, an accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, has now taken to social media to voice her disapproval. In her post, Swapna has urged Renu to 'respect our culture' and asserted that she is 'not the only widow.'

Swapna’s post reads: “Is this the new 2025 VISHU??? Request you to please respect our culture. Boys say so....!! Mom would kill me if I showed my navel. Kashtam.......!!!!! Please find some other alternatives....!!!! You are not the one and only WIDOW or DIVORCE.....! Don't sell your stupidity. Cannot replace Lord Krishna with some weird CREATION ....!'

The post has since drawn a flood of reactions, with opinions sharply divided between those who support Renu and those who condemn the photo shoot.