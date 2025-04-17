Actor Vincy Aloshious who filed a complaint against an actor for misbehaving with her under the influence of drugs said she did not want to reveal the name of the artist as it would affect the films he was part of. She said she felt cheated when she saw the actor's name resurface in news channels since the morning.

She said revealing the actor's name was a breach of trust since she complained directly to the Internal Committee and the Monitoring Committee of the Kerala Film Chamber, along with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), and the producers' association. "I was informed that neither AMMA members nor the producers' association have revealed the name of the accused. I will investigate further and find out who made the revelation. After that, I will withdraw the complaint from that respective film body," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vincy said she did not want to protect the accused but did not want the name to surface since the actor was involved in several films, putting those movies in jeopardy. On Wednesday night, Vincy had filed a formal complaint with the Kerala Film Chamber against a prominent actor who worked with her on the sets of 'Soothravakyam'.