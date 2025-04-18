The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Daveed (Malayalam)

|The story centers on Ashiq Abu (Antony Varghese), a former boxing prodigy who's now adrift, his glory days behind him. With little direction and no steady income, he leans heavily on his wife Sherin (Lijomol Jose), while spending his days doting on their daughter Safa (Jess Kuku) or quietly fishing in the serene backwaters near their home. To scrape by, he occasionally works as a bouncer for celebrity events. It’s during one such job that he encounters Sainul Akhmadov (Mo Ismail), a rising Turkish boxing star. Their meeting crackles with tension, culminating in a fiery challenge from Sainul, an official match in the ring.

Streaming on ZEE5 from April 18.

Khauf (Hindi)

Khauf is an intense, eight-episode horror drama set in a women’s hostel in the heart of Delhi. The story follows Madhu, a young woman who moves to the city in search of a fresh start, hoping to escape the shadows of her troubled past. However, she quickly discovers that the hostel hides its own dark secret—a malevolent force lurking within her room. As the presence grows stronger with each passing day, Madhu must confront both her personal demons and the terrifying entity that threatens to consume her.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 18.

Am Ah (Malayalam)

The film follows Stephen (Dileesh Pothan), who travels to a secluded region of Idukki to supervise a road construction project. But it's not just the terrain that captures his attention, he becomes strangely fixated on an elderly woman (Devadarshini) and her young granddaughter (Baby Nihara). What begins as quiet curiosity slowly unravels into an unexpected journey of discovery, as hidden truths about the pair, and Stephen himself, come to light.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

iHostage (Dutch)

Set against the backdrop of a bustling Amsterdam Apple Store, 'iHostage' is a thriller inspired by actual events. When a man armed with a gun suddenly takes a customer hostage, the store is thrown into lockdown, sparking a high-tension standoff with the police just outside. What follows is a gripping, minute-by-minute account of fear, negotiation, and survival, offering a chilling glimpse into how an ordinary day spirals into a life-or-death crisis.

Streaming on Netflix from April 18.