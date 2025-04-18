The friends and family of young Tamil actor Shriram have finally shared an update after days of concern over his mental well-being. The actor, whose recent posts on Instagram had left fans and well-wishers alarmed, is currently under expert medical care and is taking a break from social media.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who worked with Shriram in the critically acclaimed film 'Maanagaram', shared the health update on Friday. The situation gained widespread attention after Shriram posted explicit and troubling content online, prompting many to worry about his safety and state of mind.

Despite repeated efforts by his close circle to reach him, they were unable to contact the actor for days. Alarmed fans began tagging Lokesh Kanagaraj in their posts, urging him to help trace Sri’s whereabouts.

On Friday, the 'Leo' director released an official statement on behalf of Shriram’s family and friends.

“We would like to inform all well-wishers, friends, and members of the media that Actor Shriram is under expert medical care and is currently taking some time off from social media following his doctor's advice (sic),” the note read.

Lokesh also appealed for sensitivity and privacy as the actor focuses on recovery.

“We kindly request everyone to respect his need for privacy as he focuses on his recovery and well-being. Speculation and misinformation can be extremely distressing, and we urge all media platforms both online and offline to refrain from spreading rumours or unverified updates about his health,” the statement added.

Shriram was last seen in director Yuvaraj Dhayalan's 2023 film 'Irugapatru'.