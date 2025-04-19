Director Karthik Subbaraj recently praised editor Alphonse Puthren during the trailer launch of the highly anticipated film 'Retro', which stars Suriya in the lead role. The film, a blend of action and romance, has created a buzz among fans, who are expecting it to mark a massive comeback for Suriya. It was at the trailer launch that Karthik Subbaraj spoke fondly about his collaboration with Alphonse Puthren.

Karthik shared, "Alphonse is my very close friend. When I made my first short film 'Naalaiya Iyakkunar', I shot and edited it myself. At that time, people suggested that I work with a professional editor, and the first person I approached was Alphonse. During 'Naalaiya Iyakkunar', I spent the most time with Alphonse. We had numerous discussions about films. Later, he gained recognition for his work in films like 'Neeram' and 'Premam'. I’m thrilled that we’re working together again. I pray that we continue collaborating. Alphonse is back."

Alphonse Puthren also worked on the trailer cuts for Mohanlal’s films 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' and 'Oppam'.

'Retro' is Suriya’s 44th film and is set in the 1980s. The female lead is played by Pooja Hegde, with Joju George, Jayaram, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Sujith Shankar, Karunakaran, Prem Kumar, and Ramya Suresh in significant roles.

The film has been awarded a U/A certificate and has a runtime of 2 hours and 48 minutes. 'Retro' is scheduled for release on May 1, with no early morning shows planned.