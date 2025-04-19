Actor Malavika Mohanan has opened up about a disturbing incident she faced during a late-night journey on a local train. In an interview with the Hindi YouTube channel Hauterrfly, the actor recalled how a co-passenger behaved inappropriately, leaving her and her friends shocked and speechless.

“Years ago, two of my friends and I were returning by local train. It must have been around 9:30 at night,” Malavika said. “We were in the first-class compartment, and apart from the three of us, there was no one else there. We were seated near the window grill when a man came up, pressed his face against it, and asked if he could get a kiss.”

Taken aback, the three young women—just 19 or 20 years old at the time—froze in fear. “We didn’t know how to respond to something like that. There was also the fear—what if he tried to come into the compartment if we reacted? The next station was still ten minutes away,” she added. “I think most girls go through experiences like this.”

Malavika made her film debut with 'Pattam Pole'. She is currently shooting for her upcoming film 'Hridayapoorvam', where she stars alongside Mohanlal. The film is being directed by veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad.