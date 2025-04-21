Singer G Venugopal took to social media to address and poke fun at a bizarre rumour that claimed he had passed away due to illness. The artist not only dismissed the fake news with a light-hearted note but also shared a screenshot of the viral message announcing his 'death.'

Adding a dose of humour to the situation, Venugopal ended his post by jokingly asking if someone could advise him on how to deal with such absurd claims.

"Looks like I’ve had the fortune of dying for the second time within a year!" he wrote. "Just returned to Srinagar with my wife after trekking and snow climbing across Sonmarg, Gulmarg and Pahalgam in Kashmir — and that’s when I heard the news."

He went on to mention how his school friends from Model School had sent him the viral message with a sarcastic caption: ‘If you keep dying like this every now and then, what are we supposed to do?’

"Should I call for a press conference now to officially announce that I’m not planning to die anytime soon?" he added, signing off with a wink.