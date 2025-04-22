The passing of Pope Francis, the revered head of the Roman Catholic Church, has prompted a wave of sorrow across the globe. Among those mourning the loss are two of Malayalam cinema’s most iconic figures, Mohanlal and Mammootty, who took to social media to share their heartfelt tributes.

Mammootty offered an emotional farewell, writing, “Today the world has lost a noble soul whose unwavering commitment to human rights will stand the test of time. Requiescat in pace, His Holiness.”

Mohanlal, currently awaiting the release of ‘Thudarum’, expressed his deep sorrow in a note shared on X. He remembered Pope Francis as a beacon of humanity and empathy:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pope Francis was a beacon of compassion, humility, and hope for millions around the world. May his spirit continue to inspire kindness in us all, and may his legacy lead us toward a more compassionate and united world. Keeping him in my thoughts and prayers.”

The late pontiff, who passed away at the age of 88, was widely admired for his commitment to peace, inclusion, and dignity for all, a legacy that clearly touched the hearts of many, including the stars of Malayalam cinema.