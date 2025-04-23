Even as the police probe continues into actor Shine Tom Chacko’s alleged links to narcotic rackets, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has confirmed that the actor has openly admitted to substance abuse.

Addressing the media in Kochi, FEFKA General Secretary B Unnikrishnan stated that Shine had openly acknowledged his drug use. While the actor has requested another chance, FEFKA has informed him that it would be difficult to support individuals having such troublesome behaviour. Regarding the incident reported from the sets of the film 'Soothravakyam,' which prompted a complaint from actor Vincy Aloshious, Unnikrishnan said that FEFKA was awaiting the report from the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). He, however, said that Shine would be given one more chance to mend his ways though the organisation would take strict measures if substance abuse is reported again.

“Camps will be held at all film shooting locations. The public wants a drug-free Kerala and FEFKA stands with that vision. Our organisation is committed to making the workplace in the film industry free of addiction. We will take steps in that direction with utmost sincerity. We are awaiting the ICC report. No organisation has exerted any influence over Vincy. The Producers Association is prepared to take action based on the ICC’s findings and FEFKA stands with them,” he said.

He added that more names, including members from within FEFKA, could emerge in connection with substance abuse, but emphasised that there would be no leniency. “If any incident is reported, FEFKA will take action within an hour. We have spoken to Shine. Strict instructions have been issued to ensure that no narcotic substances are stored in caravans. The police or the Excise Department should conduct inspections at shooting locations. We have taken this matter up with Minister M.B. Rajesh and also spoken with ADGP Manoj Abraham, who is coordinating this initiative. This is a full-fledged drive,” Unnikrishnan said.

“Shine has admitted to substance abuse. We have expressed our dissatisfaction with his conduct to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists. While Shine has requested another opportunity, FEFKA has made it clear that we cannot move forward without addressing these issues,” he added.