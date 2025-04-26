Mohanlal-starrer 'Thudarum', directed by Tharun Moorthy, is off to a flying start in theatres. The film, which hit screens yesterday, has received an overwhelmingly positive response from both critics and audiences. As word-of-mouth continues to grow stronger, ticket sales have surged by the hour.

Following the film’s impressive opening, Mohanlal took to social media to thank audiences for their love and support. In an emotional note, the actor expressed his gratitude for the heartfelt reactions the film has been receiving.

“I’m deeply moved and truly humbled by the love and heartfelt response for Thudarum. Each message and every word of appreciation has touched me in ways I can’t fully express. Thank you for opening your hearts to this story, for seeing its soul, and for embracing it with such grace,” he wrote.

The actor went on to credit the entire team behind the film for its success, saying the gratitude belongs not just to him, but to everyone who contributed to bringing the story to life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To Renjith M, Tharun Moorthy, K.R. Sunil, Shobana, Binu Pappu, Prakash Varma, Shaji Kumar, Jakes Bejoy, and our extraordinary team, your artistry and passion made 'Thudarum' what it is. This film was made with care, with purpose, and above all, with truth. To see it resonate so deeply is more than a reward. It is a true blessing. With all my heart, thank you. With love and gratitude always.”

According to trade analysts, 'Thudarum' is expected to cross Rs 5 crore in box office collections on its opening day alone — a significant feat that reflects the film’s strong hold on the audience.

The film also marks Mohanlal’s return to the big screen following the blockbuster success of 'Empuraan', making 'Thudarum' one of the most anticipated releases of the year.