A political thriller and mass action spectacle like never before in Malayalam cinema — 'Lucifer' set the bar sky-high. Naturally, the expectations for 'Empuraan' were built on the enormous impact 'Lucifer' had in Mollywood. But does 'Empuraan' manage to capture the same magic?

'Lucifer' ended with the powerful reveal of Khureshi Ab'raam, a figure capable of controlling global events, standing beyond Stephen Nedumpally’s political persona. 'Empuraan' ambitiously tries to explore these two worlds — Khureshi’s reach and Kerala politics in Stephen's absence. Yet, the narrative at times feels stretched, without fully immersing us in either side.

The aura and scale that 'Lucifer' had built around Khureshi felt somewhat diluted in 'Empuraan'. As a result, Khureshi's presence didn’t quite resonate with the intensity that fans might have hoped for. Even the climax fight scene, intended to showcase a world-controlling gangster’s might, didn’t land with the desired gravity.

Characters — strengths and gaps

One of 'Lucifer'’s greatest strengths was its sharply defined characters. Even minor roles had strong impact, whether it was Kalabhavan Shajon, Baiju, or Sai Kumar. Every character felt necessary and memorable.

In contrast, 'Empuraan' introduces a wide array of characters, but not all of them leave a lasting impression.

For instance, Priyadarshini Ramdas, played brilliantly by Manju Warrier in 'Lucifer', was a powerhouse of conviction, fearlessly confronting her enemies. In 'Empuraan', however, Priyadarshini’s character appears more hesitant and unsure, which felt like a shift from her earlier portrayal. Moments where she once commanded attention now required external support, creating a slight disconnect for viewers familiar with her strength.

Nyla Usha and Jiju John’s characters also seemed underutilised, often left reacting to situations rather than driving them. Even Sai Kumar, who had a pivotal presence in 'Lucifer', felt sidelined here.

The electric impact that Baiju’s commentary brought to Tovino’s speech in 'Lucifer' was notably absent in key moments of 'Empuraan'.

The inclusion of characters like Shivaji Guruvayoor, Manikuttan, Saniya Iyappan, Murugan Martin, Sshivada, and Shaun Romy, while nostalgic, didn’t feel entirely necessary this time, with some roles appearing more for continuity than contribution to the story.

The Villain: Bobby

Perhaps the most significant gap in 'Empuraan' is the absence of a compelling villain.

For a mass commercial film, a powerful antagonist is crucial. 'Lucifer' had that edge; 'Empuraan' struggled to match it.

While Khureshi faced figures like Kabug, Baldev, and Jathin Ramdas — leaders in their own right — none posed a true challenge. Their confrontations lacked the tension needed to elevate Khureshi’s journey.

In contrast, Bobby stood out. He brought the kind of aura, charisma, and intensity needed to rival Stephen. From carefully crafted dialogues to subtle expressions, Bobby’s character felt like a true adversary worthy of the story’s weight.

International-level making

Despite these challenges, 'Empuraan'’s biggest triumph is its making.

The film boasts visuals and sequences that easily match Hollywood standards — the meeting with Kabug in Iraq, Jathin Ramdas’s speech, the depiction of the Gujarat riots, the Gondhra event, and the gripping night-time fight scenes all had a strong mass appeal, framed beautifully on screen.

The team also deserves credit for the boldness to depict sensitive events like the Gujarat riots, especially in today’s political climate.

Flashback scenes featuring Pranav Mohanlal as young Stephen were another highlight, planting seeds of anticipation for the third part.

These glimpses leave fans excited and curious about where the story — and the 'L' brand — will go next. Now, all eyes are on Part 3.