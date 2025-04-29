On its second day, Mohanlal starrer 'Thudarum' collected Rs 24 crore, bringing its total earnings so far to Rs 40 crore. 'Thudarum' has now become the seventh highest first-day opener in Malayalam cinema. Over four lakh tickets were sold through BookMyShow alone on the day of release, reflecting the strong interest among audiences. Viewers have noted that it is refreshing to see Mohanlal the performer back on screen after a considerable gap.

Mohanlal plays Shanmugham, a taxi driver, in 'Thudarum'. Shobana plays the female lead. Binu Pappu, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, and several newcomers also appear in important roles, contributing to the film’s ensemble cast.

The cinematography is by Shaji Kumar, who captures the film’s visual tone. The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, supporting the film’s mood and setting.

The story is written by K.R. Sunil, and the screenplay is jointly written by Tharun Moorthy and K.R. Sunil. Their collaboration shapes the framework and dialogue of the film.

'Thudarum' continues its theatrical run with positive audience reception and steady box office collections.