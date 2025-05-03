Mohanlal, along with the cast and crew, recently celebrated the box office success of his film ‘Thudarum’. The celebration took place during the shoot of Satyan Anthikad’s upcoming film ‘Hridayapoorvam’, in which Mohanlal plays the lead role. Members of Mohanlal’s fan clubs also took part in the festivities.

The surprise celebration came even as ‘Thudarum’, directed by Tharun Moorthy and produced by M. Renjith under the Rajaputra Visual Media banner, continues to earn critical acclaim and strong box office numbers worldwide. At the time of the film’s release, Mohanlal was in Pune shooting for ‘Hridayapoorvam’, and he watched ‘Thudarum’ there itself.

Filming in Pune concluded on April 27, with the Kochi schedule resuming on May 2.

After celebrating his wedding anniversary in Chennai and attending a Prime Ministerial event in Mumbai, Mohanlal returned to Kochi. It was then that the All Kerala Mohanlal Fans Cultural and Welfare Association decided to organise a celebratory function in his presence. They informed Mohanlal of their plans, and he gladly agreed.

The fans hoped to hold the event on the very day of his return. On May 2, shooting resumed at the Travancore Court Hotel in Kochi, where a small celebration was arranged.

Coincidentally, producer M. Renjith was staying at the same hotel. When informed about the event, he was taken by surprise. “What’s a celebration without the director?” he asked, before immediately contacting director Tharun Moorthy and scriptwriter K.R. Sunil to join in.

Both soon arrived, and by 2 PM, everyone gathered at the hotel’s banquet hall. Director Satyan Anthikad also joined the gathering.

Mohanlal, Tharun Moorthy, Chippy Renjith, M. Renjith, K.R. Sunil, Antony Perumbavoor, and Satyan Anthikad shared their experiences and fond memories from the making of ‘Thudarum’. M. Renjith also recounted some of the challenges Mohanlal had faced during filming, much to the interest of the attendees.

In his address, Mohanlal said, “Renjith has been holding onto this subject for the past ten years. God has now blessed him for all his patience.”

In a lighter moment, Mohanlal gave a piece of cake to Chippy, saying, “Isn’t she Chacko Mash’s daughter?”. Chippy played Mohanlal's sister is the movie 'Spadikam'. He also offered cake to Satyan Anthikad, saying it was “for the glorious success to come.” In a video clip from the event, Tharun Moorthy can be heard playfully asking, “Laletta, won’t you give me a kiss?” prompting Mohanlal to embrace and kiss him affectionately.

With back-to-back blockbuster hits—‘Empuraan’ and ‘Thudarum’—Mohanlal’s fans had every reason to celebrate. The spontaneous event, which attendees dubbed a “readymade function,” ended with cake-cutting and cheerful exchanges.

As he was leaving, Mohanlal asked Renjith, “Are there more events coming?”

Renjith replied, “Yes, chetta… a big one coming soon.”

It looks like yet another celebration is already on the horizon.