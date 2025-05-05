Producer Listin Stephen has broken his silence and offered his first detailed response to the controversy surrounding a prominent Malayalam actor allegedly reigniting a serious conflict in the industry. In an interview with Manorama News, Listin clarified that he never directly named actor Nivin Pauly, despite widespread speculation suggesting otherwise. He emphasized that he has no control over others mentioning Nivin’s name in connection with the issue. “If I mention the actor’s name, the fans will attack", Listin remarked.

He further stated that the actor in question, along with his team, knows exactly who he was referring to. If the matter remains unresolved, he said he is prepared to escalate the issue to the appropriate film industry body for further action.

At the same time, Listin addressed allegations made by producer Sandra Thomas, who had accused him of borrowing money from loan sharks and defaulting on payments. Denying the accusation, Listin dismissed it as baseless and claimed that Sandra’s statements stem from jealousy and disappointment. He also noted that he had chosen to remain silent previously out of respect for her, as she is a woman.

Sandra Thomas, however, has continued to strongly criticise Listin Stephen. She claimed that his public statements were not isolated outbursts but part of a calculated effort to consolidate control over the Malayalam film industry. According to her, Listin’s threatening remarks reflect a broader conspiracy aimed at exerting influence across all sectors of the industry.

As discussions on social media continue to speculate that Listin was referring to actor Nivin Pauly, G. Suresh Kumar, Vice President of the Producers’ Association, commented that the association would initiate an inquiry if a formal complaint is filed. Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly has not responded to the claims, and Listin has yet to name the actor involved, even two days after the controversy began.

Sandra has also raised questions about Listin’s financial dealings, alleging that he borrowed large sums from loan sharks in Tamil Nadu and is now channelling those funds into the Malayalam film industry at steep interest rates. She accused him of acting as an agent for these financiers, creating a situation where some producers are unable to sell satellite rights for their films due to the pressure exerted by these loan networks.