A recent video of Pranav Mohanlal has been drawing attention online, especially among fans. In the clip, Pranav is seen calmly and patiently stopping to take selfies while on his way to the airport with his mother, Suchitra.

At one point, a fan casually places a hand on Pranav’s shoulder while posing for a photo. Rather than reacting, Pranav smiles and even briefly embraces the fan. Throughout the interaction, Suchitra stands quietly beside him, showing no sign of impatience as fans approach for pictures.

The video has sparked a wave of admiration in the comments. Many praised Pranav’s grounded nature and humility, with one person asking, 'Can someone really be this humble?' Others highlighted the simplicity of both mother and son, saying, 'Celebrities who walk around with an entourage should learn from them'.

However, some viewers raised concerns over the boundary-crossing moment. One user commented, 'Placing a hand on the shoulder is inappropriate; it’s only being overlooked because it’s Pranav. This shouldn’t become a norm with others'. Another remarked, 'If you are a celebrity, you can show a bit of attitude'.

Pranav was last seen in Vineeth Sreenivasan's 'Varshangalkku Shesham', which also starred Dhyan Sreenivasan. He has now teamed up with 'Bramayugam' director Rahul Sadasivan for his next film, a horror project.