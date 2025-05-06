The Tamil trailer of ‘Thudarum’, the record-breaking film directed by Tharun Moorthy and starring Mohanlal, has been officially released. Mohanlal has lent his own voice for the Tamil dub of his character. The film is scheduled to hit theatres across Tamil Nadu on May 9, with its Telugu version also set to release soon.

‘Thudarum’ entered the Rs 100 crore club on its sixth day, becoming Mohanlal’s fourth film to achieve this milestone, after ‘Pulimurugan’, ‘Lucifer’, and ‘Empuraan’. The film is quickly climbing the ranks to become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time, having already collected Rs 69 crore worldwide within just three days.

The film has received a strong reception both in Kerala and internationally, with an overseas gross of Rs 41 crore and Rs 7 crore from the rest of India. ‘Thudarum’ also marks a significant milestone in Mohanlal’s career, as his 360th film.

The female lead is played by Shobana, reuniting with Mohanlal on-screen after 15 years. The film is produced by M. Renjith under the Rajaputhra banner.

Mohanlal portrays Shanmugham, a humble taxi driver and devoted family man. His life takes a dramatic turn when his car is seized in connection with a drug case and his son goes missing.

Marking a return to portraying the everyday man, Mohanlal is joined by a strong supporting cast including Binu Pappu, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, and several newcomers.