Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated debut at the Met Gala 2025 has sparked mixed reactions online, and not all of them are glowing. While many fans were thrilled to see the Bollywood superstar walk fashion’s biggest red carpet, a number of social media users were left underwhelmed by his look.

One comment read, "Just a hat needs to be added to complete the magician look. But why? Could have done his early movies’ broad shoulder suits or even 'Devdas' styling… this just doesn't do justice to his personality." Another user shared, "Really dropped the ball on this one. Such high expectations, higher the disappointment." A third remarked, "Nope! Very disappointing! No Indian aesthetics in this at all! Plus, the big K necklace looks so forced! Such a wasted opportunity!"

Still, not everyone was critical. Some came to his defence, arguing that his look was in line with the Met Gala’s theme. One fan replied, "I don't understand why some of you seem pissed? He followed the theme."

Despite the divided opinions, Shah Rukh’s presence at the Met Gala was a moment of cultural significance. Making his debut at the 2025 edition of the event, he wore a custom Sabyasachi ensemble, a floor-length black coat layered over a deep V-neck shirt, paired with sharply tailored trousers. The outfit was styled with multiple accessories, including layered chains, a standout 'K' pendant, bulky rings, a statement brooch, and dark sunglasses.

The look seemed to channel a global-meets-regal aesthetic, though it clearly didn’t resonate with everyone. Still, Shah Rukh Khan walking the Met Gala carpet marks a significant first, and like much of his career, it’s a move that has everyone talking.