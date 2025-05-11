Actor Binu Pappu, who played Inspector Benny in the recently released Mohanlal-starrer 'Thudarum', shared a still from the film featuring himself alongside co-actor Prakash Varma. Captioning the image with a cryptic line, 'No matter how many times a snake sheds its skin, it will always be a snake. The Snake — CI George sir', Binu sparked a playful exchange among the film’s team.

Prakash Varma, who played the now-viral villain CI George, replied cheekily in the comments: “Eda Benny, oru umma theratte?” (Benny, can I give you a kiss?). Director Tharun Moorthy, too, jumped in on the banter, adding: “Got everything that was meant to be his, and believed it too. What belongs to George sir, he’ll get right away”, says Benny.

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, 'Thudarum' has been garnering widespread praise from audiences. While Mohanlal’s performance has been hailed as a strong return to form, with many calling it a vintage comeback, the film’s antagonists have also drawn significant attention. Prakash Varma and Binu Pappu, who portrayed the villains, were especially noted for their cold-blooded, cunning characterisations.

The role of CI George, played by Prakash Varma, an acclaimed ad filmmaker, has become something of an overnight sensation. His menacing screen presence and the sharp writing around his character elevated the film’s tension and drew applause from viewers.

'Thudarum' is Tharun Moorthy’s third directorial outing after the critically acclaimed 'Operation Java' and 'Saudi Vellakka'. With much anticipation surrounding its release, the film seems to have delivered on the promise, becoming a talking point for fans and critics alike.