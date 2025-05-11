Mamitha Baiju’s next much-anticipated movie is opposite Pradeep Ranganathan, titled 'Dude'. Recently, Pradeep took to social media to share a new poster from the film featuring both him and Mamitha.

In the poster, Pradeep appears in a shirtless look, while Mamitha is seen in a stylish, cool avatar wearing sunglasses. The previously released content, including the first-look poster and the puja ceremony video, was also well-received by the audience.

Pradeep, known and loved by viewers for his work in 'Love Today' and 'Dragon', is both an actor and director. Expectations are sky-high for 'Dude', especially since he already has two Rs 100 crore films to his name.

'Dude' marks the directorial debut of Keerthiswaran, who previously worked as an associate to filmmaker Sudha Kongara. The film also stars Anu Emmanuel and Aishwarya Sharma in key roles and is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers.