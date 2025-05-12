Actor Mamitha Baiju, who has been steadily making her mark in Tamil cinema, stars as the female lead in 'Dude', opposite Pradeep Ranganathan. The film’s first look teaser was released recently, with Mamitha’s stylish presence drawing immediate attention.

In the teaser, Mamitha appears at the pooja ceremony alongside co-star Pradeep Ranganathan. The behind-the-scenes footage offers a glimpse into the film's early production moments and has already created a buzz among fans.

Pradeep Ranganathan, fresh off the success of 'Love Today' and 'Dragon', is seen shirtless in the poster, while Mamitha cuts a striking figure in sunglasses, radiating confidence and cool charm.

'Dude' marks the directorial debut of Keerthiswaran, who previously worked as an associate of filmmaker Sudha Kongara. The cast also features Anu Emmanuel, Aishwarya Sharma, R. Sarathkumar, Hridu Haroon, Dravid Selvam, and Rohini in key roles.

Music is composed by Sai Abhyankar, and the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.