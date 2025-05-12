Tamil actor Vishal left fans shocked and worried after he suddenly collapsed on stage during a public event in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday.

The incident occurred while the actor was interacting with people on stage. The incident sparked immediate concern among fans and organisers present at the venue.

The event management team quickly responded and rushed the actor to a nearby private hospital. According to media reports, Vishal received emergency medical care upon arrival. His manager, Hari Krishnan, later confirmed to the press that the actor had been feeling unwell and was suffering from high fever and fatigue. The condition is believed to have worsened due to his hectic schedule and skipping meals.

This isn’t the first health scare for the actor in recent months. In January 2025, during the pre-release event of his upcoming film 'Madha Gaja Raja' in Chennai, Vishal appeared visibly unwell, shivering and struggling to speak as he addressed the audience.

As of now, fans are hoping for a quick recovery, while official updates on his health are awaited.