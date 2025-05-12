'Thudarum', starring Mohanlal in the lead, has officially entered the ₹200-crore club. The actor himself confirmed the news through his social media handles. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film reached this milestone in just 17 days.

“Some journeys don’t need noise, just hearts to carry them forward. Thudarum has found its place in millions of hearts across the world, breaking all the box office records in Kerala. Gratitude for all the love,” wrote Mohanlal, sharing his joy over the film’s success.

The Tamil version of the film has also been released and has received highly positive responses in Tamil Nadu. Audiences have praised Mohanlal’s performance and especially appreciated the mass appeal of the film’s second half.

Prakash Varma, who played the main antagonist, has also been widely applauded for his performance.

The film features an ensemble cast including Shobhana, Binu Pappu, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Thomas Mathew, and Irshad in key roles. Several newcomers are also part of the cast. Cinematography is by Shaji Kumar, editing by Nishad Yusuf and Shafique V.B., with music composed by Jakes Bejoy.